Brokerages Set Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Target Price at $8.00

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSFFF shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CSFFF opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 23.02%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

