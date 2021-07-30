CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the June 30th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 89,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,233,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 376,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,413,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,475. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.44.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 24.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

