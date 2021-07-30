GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GATX opened at $92.00 on Friday. GATX has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GATX. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.99.

In other GATX news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,083,386.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,218.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

