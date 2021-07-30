Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.62.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,540. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.