CEEK VR Trading 26.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $93,760.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

