Skanska AB (publ)’s (SKSBF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SKSBF remained flat at $$28.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70. Skanska AB has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Get Skanska AB (publ) alerts:

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.