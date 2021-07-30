RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Price Target Increased to $27.50 by Analysts at Stephens

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $25.50 to $27.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.60.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.34. 35,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $476.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.