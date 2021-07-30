Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Deutsche Telekom from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.42.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. 54,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,540. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.