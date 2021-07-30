Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Deutsche Telekom from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. 54,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,540. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

