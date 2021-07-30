Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of other reports. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.69.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.99. 11,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,708. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 114.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after buying an additional 202,342 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

