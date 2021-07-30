Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,686. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 25.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

