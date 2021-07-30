POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PNT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 98,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,147. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

