Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,086 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,321% compared to the typical daily volume of 710 call options.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.59. 4,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,235. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.55. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 12 month low of $70.38 and a 12 month high of $114.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 90,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $10,187,619.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,368.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

