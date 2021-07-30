Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.17. 241,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,185. The firm has a market cap of C$8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.1100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.98.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,941,570.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

