Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,600 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,219.23 ($81.25).

LON RIO opened at GBX 6,142 ($80.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £99.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,021.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This represents a yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

