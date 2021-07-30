Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at Truist

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price lifted by Truist from $135.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $146.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,676,876,000 after purchasing an additional 432,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $534,264,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Xilinx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,385,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

