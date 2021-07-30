Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STRA. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of STRA stock opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Strategic Education by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.