Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $141.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,667. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.