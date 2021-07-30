Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $517.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $495.00 to $517.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.47.

DECK stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,877. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $414.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,354,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $96,912,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

