Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $451.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $444.00 to $451.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.44.

Shares of MA traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.56. 14,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.73. The stock has a market cap of $382.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,503 shares of company stock valued at $182,884,570 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

