Corsicana & Co. Invests $1.40 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.72. 2,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,788. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

