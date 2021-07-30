Corsicana & Co. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 306 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $329,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 21.4% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,948. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $620.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $631.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

