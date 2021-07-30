Corsicana & Co. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.25. 36,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,601,078. The firm has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

