Corsicana & Co. Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,934. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.61. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.