Corsicana & Co. Makes New $142,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $107.38. The company had a trading volume of 96,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,318. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

