Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.91

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $176.91 and last traded at $176.91, with a volume of 724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after buying an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,765,000 after buying an additional 49,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

