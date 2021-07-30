Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.38

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $45.16, with a volume of 2487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

