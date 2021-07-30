Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up to $24.35

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.35, but opened at $25.34. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 413 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.
The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
