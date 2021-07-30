Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up to $24.35

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.35, but opened at $25.34. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 413 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.22 million. Analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

