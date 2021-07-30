B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up to $66.66

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.66, but opened at $68.48. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $69.11, with a volume of 711 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.70. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 10,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $810,465.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 207,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.