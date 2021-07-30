Gaming and Leisure Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,061 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,940% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,610,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,637,000 after buying an additional 180,294 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

