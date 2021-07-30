Oshkosh Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend payment by 41.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.