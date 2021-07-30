Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BRKL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

