Peloton Wealth Strategists Takes Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,095,138. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RKT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

