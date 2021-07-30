McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $232.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $232.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.69. The stock has a market cap of $182.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

