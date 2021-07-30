iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,678,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 44,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,926. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

