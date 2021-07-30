Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lancashire from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Panmure Gordon upgraded Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.60 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Lancashire stock remained flat at $$9.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

