EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESLOY. HSBC lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.31 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.66.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,147. The company has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89, a P/E/G ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $93.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.3609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

