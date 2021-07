EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESLOY. HSBC lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.31 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.66.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,147. The company has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89, a P/E/G ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $93.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.3609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

