Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is ($0.23). Verso posted earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRS shares. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of VRS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,798. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $623.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 231,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.