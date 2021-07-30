Analysts Set Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) PT at $29.50

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:DBTX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.55). Analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,735,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $5,613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $20,203,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

