Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of WFRD stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,271. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

