MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. MaxLinear updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MXL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. 2,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,837. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

MXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $564,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

