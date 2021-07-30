Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZURVY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 64,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,831. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.53. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

