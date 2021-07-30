Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS AGPYY opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. Agile Group has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $77.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $7.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.14%. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.00%.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

