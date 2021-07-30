Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNPR opened at $27.41 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

