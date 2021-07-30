Canaccord Genuity Cuts Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Price Target to C$1.90

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of YGRAF stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
