Canaccord Genuity Cuts Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Price Target to C$1.90

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of YGRAF stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

