Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price target (up previously from C$7.75) on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Champion Iron presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.83.

Shares of CIA opened at C$7.15 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.18. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

