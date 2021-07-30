Oppenheimer Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $525.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.80.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $456.05 on Friday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $466.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,226,014. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

