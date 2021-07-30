NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT Lowered to $180.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,491.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NovoCure by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,168,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after purchasing an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.