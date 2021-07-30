Royal Bank of Canada Increases Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $136.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

NYSE:YUM opened at $130.31 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $130.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,247,000 after acquiring an additional 205,090 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

