$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. UMB Financial reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,545,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

