AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Raised to $41.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.60.

AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.55. 86,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

